Texas A&M safety Jacoby Mathews arrested, released on marijuana possession charges

Jacoby Mathews was named the Aggie football special teams "most improved" player at the team's annual banquet at the end of 2022.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M safety Jacoby Mathews was arrested by Texas A&M police on Tuesday, April 11, according to Brazos County jail records.

The sophomore from Ponchatoula, LA was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana for less than two ounces, according to jail records. He posted his $3,000 bond the same day he was arrested.

During his freshman season in 2022, Mathews appeared in 10 games, starting in the final three games he played. In the Aggies' game against Florida, the four-star signee had his best game of the season, netting 15 tackles and two breakups.