Bryan teen indicted on manslaughter charge in death of Texas A&M student

Pedro Puga, who was 17 at the time of the crash, allegedly told police he doesn't like "the laws" and that's why he sped away from the scene.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan teen who allegedly drove away from a deadly crash that killed a Texas A&M student last fall has been indicted on manslaughter charges. Pedro Puga, 18, has been in jail since September 20, 2019. He allegedly told police the night of the crash he drove away from the scene because he "doesn't deal with the laws."

In court documents released Thursday, Puga was listed as being indicted by a grand jury. This does not mean Puga is guilty of the crime, but it means a jury found there is sufficient evidence he did the crime he is accused of and should be tried in court. Many times, grand juries are used by district attorneys to only give certain facts and protect the integrity of the investigation.

Carlynn "Carly" Beatty, 19, of Frisco, was a sophomore at Texas A&M, studying pre-veterinary science. Witnesses told police Carly was with friends and was walking home in the early morning hours of September 14 when she was hit by an SUV allegedly being driven by Puga.

After police arrested him a short distance away, Puga allegedly told them he was drunk and on cocaine at the time of the crash. Witnesses allegedly told police Puga did not slow down after hitting Beatty and continued to drive.

Carly was flown to a Houston hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries. She suffered multiple strokes due to a brain injury, a shattered pelvis and doctors had to amputate her right leg. She died 10 days later.

KAGS was in court the day Puga's lawyer argued the teen should have his bond reduced from $250,000. He argued it was too high for the crimes Puga was accused of. The judge agreed and Puga's bond was reduced to $168,000 and he had conditions he had to follow. At this time, Puga is still in jail.

Carly was involved with a youth group at her church, was a member of Kappa Delta and a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization. She was the only daughter of Robert and Sue Beatty and the only sister to her two older brothers, Rick and Michael.