Teen shot dead early Sunday morning, Killeen police looking for answers

Police are asking for the community's help in finding the suspect involved in the shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas

The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community's help after a 14-year-old teen was shot dead Sunday morning.

Around 6:10 a.m., Killeen PD responded to a call about the shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

When they arrived, police found the teen with a gunshot wound. According to police, the teen later died of his injuries on the scene.

If you or anyone has information on the shooting, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

