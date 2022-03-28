'We don't feel safe' | Residents express frustration after teen shot multiple times in apartment complex parking lot

Neighbors say they fear for their safety after the latest incident in their community.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were responding to a shooting call when they found a 19-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted via Life Flight to a hospital downtown and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the parking lot area of the complex. While they don't have any information on potential suspects, Travis Garza with the HCSO Violent Crimes Unit says they've identified potential doorbell camera footage to help their investigation.

Residents that witnessed the shooting at the apartment complex say they fear for their safety.

"It's the same complex where they found the little boy dead," the resident who was only identified by Sheikeia said. "Security is only here in the a.m. hours...it feels like nothing's changed. We don't feel safe. Our kids can't play outside like normal kids."

Garza says that while he has limited experience with the complex, residents were encouraged to follow up with the Sheriff's Office.