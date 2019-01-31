BRYAN, Texas — Four teenagers from Bryan/College Station are under arrest after a shots fired call Wednesday night.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots around 10:30 p.m. near Woodbine Ct. and Burleson in Bryan. According to police, no one was injured.

Based on descriptions from the report, police pulled over a suspect vehicle near Yellowstone and found the suspects with four stolen guns and marijuana inside.

All four teenagers inside the car were arrested and charged as follows:

-Jairus Shemar Johnson – 18 year old male of College Station

charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm and possession of Marijuana < 2oz

-Jaden Deion-Conceptio Luna – 19 year old male of Bryan

charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm, possession of Marijuana < 2oz, as well as a criminal Trespass warrant

-Kaden Damon Luna – 17 year old male of Bryan

charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm and possession of Marijuana < 2oz

-A 16 year old boy was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).



