MIDLAND, Texas — Two teens are in jail after attacking a man in Midland for a seemingly unknown reason.

Midland Police say they responded to Loraine Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At the residence officers found a man who had been beaten and cut with a kitchen knife. He provided a description of two teens to the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe bruising and multiple cuts.

Officers began searching the neighborhood and found two teens that matched the victim's description on S. Main Street.

The teens were taken to the Midland Police Department for questioning, where they admitted to the assault. However, MPD says the stabbing was random and the teens committed the act for an unknown reason.

One of the teens was taken to a local hospital due to an injury he sustained during the incident.

Both teens were arrested and taken to Culver Juvenile Detention Center. They have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland County jail put in non-compliance after annual inspection

Fix West Texas moves forward without supplies

Man linked to website featuring stories of child sex abuse seeking bond