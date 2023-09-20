x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Temple police attempt to identify man accused of stealing several briskets

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500.
Credit: Temple Police Department
Temple police are attempting to identify this man as he is accused of stealing several briskets from Walmart.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says it is looking for a man accused of stealing several briskets from a Walmart located on South 31st Street. 

According to police, this incident happened back on Sept. 6

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 254-298-5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the male pictured for the theft of several briskets on September 6 at the Walmart on S....

Posted by Temple Police Department on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

There is currently no other information available. 

6 News will update with the latest

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Extreme heat sees rise in brown recluse spiders

Before You Leave, Check This Out