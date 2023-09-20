Temple police attempt to identify man accused of stealing several briskets

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 254-298-5500.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says it is looking for a man accused of stealing several briskets from a Walmart located on South 31st Street.

According to police, this incident happened back on Sept. 6

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 254-298-5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the male pictured for the theft of several briskets on September 6 at the Walmart on S.... Posted by Temple Police Department on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

There is currently no other information available.

