Temple Police release photo of man wanted for questioning in reported hitchhiking stabbing

Rowdy Mays picked up a hitchhiker, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old man who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker Thursday.

Police say they are searching for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell, who is currently homeless, 5'07" and 150 lbs.

The victim in the stabbing was identified as 25-year-old Rowdy Mays. Police said Mays was found stabbed in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Mays picked up a hitchhiker, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.

At this time, the suspect remains at large and police did not say Boswell is the suspect.

This case is now being treated as a murder, police said.