Temple police arrest man suspected of shooting at Baylor Scott & White clinic

Police said the man fired several rounds at a clinic near S. 25th St. and W. Avenue H.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested a man early Monday morning they said shot at a Baylor Scott and White Clinic.

Police were called to a clinic at S. 25th St. and W. Avenue H just before 7 a.m.

They found Amoz Jimenez, 21, with no shirt, carrying a backpack with a handgun.

Police discovered he had fired several rounds at the clinic. They said one bullet hit the building but no one was inside.

Jimenez was taken to the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct charge.