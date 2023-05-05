Man receives 40-year cumulative prison sentence for Domestic Abuse

Terry Guyton Jr. pled guilty to domestic violence charges and violation of bond conditions from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to abuse charges from 2021, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

On Nov. 6, 2021, College Station Police were called to the 1500 block of Holleman Drive after a neighbor called in to report a disturbance. When police arrived, they found Terry Guyton Jr. physically assaulting the victim after a verbal argument escalated between the two. A two-year-old child also was hit by Guyton during the altercation, according to the release.

It was also reported that Guyton also prevented the victim from calling 911 during the altercation.

The day after the incident, a Brazos County Judge gave Guyton bond conditions while the cases were pending, which included not contacting the victim and their child or going to their residence. On July 8, 2022 and July 27, 2022, Guyton was arrested for violation of his bond when he was discovered at the victim's residence and when CSPD found him with the victim at a Motel 6 respectively.

According to the release, Guyton also violated his bond when he called the victim while he was in jail.

During his trial, Guyton could have received a life sentence due to the Continuous Violation of Bond Conditions due to his history of committing crimes stemming back to 2010. He received a 25-year sentence for Continuous Violation of Bond Conditions and a 15-year sentence for a previous case involving Injury to a Child.