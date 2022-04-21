Midland man sentenced to 50 years for murdering his College Station girlfriend

The woman's 12-year-old daughter found her mother lying in the pool not breathing and bleeding.

BRYAN, Texas — Terry Ratliff has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, Theia Flakes.

In 2019, officers with the College Station Police Department were called out to Flakes' home by her 12-year-old daughter. Flakes' daughter had come home from school and found her mother bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood and wasn't breathing.

Investigators said Flakes had been hit multiple times with a blunt object, had several traumatic injuries and stab wounds to her back. They said they also found the knife that had been used on Flakes and DNA testing showed evidence of Flakes and Ratliff on it.

Prosecutors in court said Ratliff was scheduled to show up to work but ended up in Midland at a family member's home. The College Station Police Department teamed up with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Police Department to track Ratliff to his family home a short time later.

Police also charged a member of Ratliff's family with tampering with evidence related to a murder investigation. While searching the Midland home, authorities said they discovered someone had put Flakes' clothes in the washing machine and the smell of bleach was through the family member's home.

Family members who knew Ratliff and Flakes claimed their relationship was abusive. Flakes' daughter revealed Ratliff and Flakes had an argument the night before her mother's murder and that Flakes' vehicle was missing from their house.

Ratliff's criminal history was brought up in court with numerous incidents of both domestic violence and child abuse. The Midland County District Attorney’s Office provided strong evidence to support the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office in their investigation.