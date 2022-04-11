City of Navasota swears in Texas A&M grad as interim police chief

Lt. Michael "Mike" Mize has been with the Navasota Police Department for 16 years.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota has named its interim police chief.

In a special ceremony Monday, Lieutenant Michael "Mike" Mize was sworn in as interim Chief of Police. Mize's father pinned the honor on his son as members of the Navasota Police Department, family, elected officials, community leaders and others looked on.

Interim Chief Mize has been with the Navasota Police Department for 16 years. He has worked as a patrol officer and investigator. He has worked in Narcotics and is a Lieutenant Task Force Officer with the ATF.

Mize holds a Master Peace Officer License and was awarded the 2022 First Responder of the Year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Posted by City of Navasota - Government on Monday, April 11, 2022

Mize is a graduate of Texas A&M. He graduated from TEEX Texas Central Police Academy in 2006.

He said when it comes to his latest role, he only wants the best for the City of Navasota. “I am thankful to the community for supporting me through my years of service working for the Navasota Police Department," Mize said. "I look forward to continuing to strengthen the City, working together as the Police Department to continue to enhance the businesses, citizens and community of Navasota.”