Crime

Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief

The individual allegedly took beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers around 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Credit: Texas A&M Police - Twitter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2.

In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information on the individual's build or characteristics has not been provided by TAMU PD at the time of writing.

Those with information on the identity of the individual or their whereabouts are encouraged to contact Detective Rogers by phone at 979-845-8057 or via email at rrogers@tamu.edu.

