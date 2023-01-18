Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief

The individual allegedly took beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers around 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2.

In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information on the individual's build or characteristics has not been provided by TAMU PD at the time of writing.