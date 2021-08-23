Texas A&M Police looking for leads in $4,000 theft

If you have any information on this case, contact the Texas A&M Police Department.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Police Department is looking for leads in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of athletic equipment.

The theft happened Monday around 3 a.m. Surveillance video shows several people walking into the Bright Athletic Complex and taking the equipment. Authorities estimated the equipment is worth about $4,000.

They said the people then loaded the stolen equipment into a black minivan and left the scene.

If you recognize any of the people or have any information on this theft, please call Sgt. Elkins at 979-845-8063. You can also email at lelkins@tamu.edu.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information is released.