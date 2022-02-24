x
17 catalytic converters stolen on Texas A&M campus this week, police say

Texas A&M Police Department is informing everyone to be caution when parking their car.
BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M Police reported 17 catalytic converters were stolen on campus this week. 

In a tweet posted Thursday, police said thieves were targeting Toyotas and Hondas.

They are informing the public to be very cautions and watch your surroundings when parking.  

Texas A&M Police gave out tips that could possibly lower your chance of becoming next. 

How to protect yourself from getting your catalytic converter stolen:

Whether your car sits higher or lower to the ground, all drivers are at risk of converters theft.  There are a couple of things you can do to help protect yourself from being a victim:

  • Have your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle's frame.
  • Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.
  • Install a car alarm.
  • Install video surveillance outside your home.
  • Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter.
  • Park in busy, well-lit areas of a parking lot.

If you happened to have your converters or know someone who has ,please call  911 or your local non- emergency line for your local police. 

  • Brazos non-emergency number -979-361-3888  
  • College Station non- emergency number (979) 764-3600 
  • Texas A&M Police non-emergency number (979) 845-2345

