17 catalytic converters stolen on Texas A&M campus this week, police say

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M Police reported 17 catalytic converters were stolen on campus this week.
In a tweet posted Thursday, police said thieves were targeting Toyotas and Hondas.
They are informing the public to be very cautions and watch your surroundings when parking.
Texas A&M Police gave out tips that could possibly lower your chance of becoming next.
Story continues below.
How to protect yourself from getting your catalytic converter stolen:
Whether your car sits higher or lower to the ground, all drivers are at risk of converters theft. There are a couple of things you can do to help protect yourself from being a victim:
- Have your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle's frame.
- Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.
- Install a car alarm.
- Install video surveillance outside your home.
- Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter.
- Park in busy, well-lit areas of a parking lot.
If you happened to have your converters or know someone who has ,please call 911 or your local non- emergency line for your local police.
- Brazos non-emergency number -979-361-3888
- College Station non- emergency number (979) 764-3600
- Texas A&M Police non-emergency number (979) 845-2345