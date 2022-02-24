17 catalytic converters stolen on Texas A&M campus this week, police say

Texas A&M Police Department is informing everyone to be caution when parking their car.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M Police reported 17 catalytic converters were stolen on campus this week.

In a tweet posted Thursday, police said thieves were targeting Toyotas and Hondas.

They are informing the public to be very cautions and watch your surroundings when parking.

Texas A&M Police gave out tips that could possibly lower your chance of becoming next.

Story continues below.

17 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles on campus in the past week. Targeting Toyotas & Hondas. Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #catalyticconvertertheft pic.twitter.com/Wzqn4AvXFu — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) February 24, 2022

How to protect yourself from getting your catalytic converter stolen:

Whether your car sits higher or lower to the ground, all drivers are at risk of converters theft. There are a couple of things you can do to help protect yourself from being a victim:

Have your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle's frame.

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.

Install a car alarm.

Install video surveillance outside your home.

Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter.

Park in busy, well-lit areas of a parking lot.

If you happened to have your converters or know someone who has ,please call 911 or your local non- emergency line for your local police.