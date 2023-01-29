Three Texas A&M students report sexual assault by same suspect, police say

At this time, police say the identity of the suspect is known. The identities of the women are confidential at this time, according to police.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three alleged sexual assaults may possibly be connected to the same suspect, according to the Texas A&M University Police Department.

On Jan. 26, two survivors stated that they had been sexually assaulted at an off-campus apartment. The incident took place on Jan. 18, according to the press release on Facebook.

The two women told police they met the suspect at a bar in Northgate and went to his apartment after. There, the sexual attacks took place, according to police. During the encounter, one woman told police she was choked.

A third assault on Jan. 18 was reported on Jan. 27, according to police. After giving the suspect a ride from a friend's house, another woman told police that she was sexually assaulted at her off-campus home.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.