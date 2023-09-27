Couple arrested while trying to sell jaguar cub out of Academy parking lot, officials say

A Texas couple accused of selling a jaguar and a margay cub will be the first to be tried under the new Big Cat Act, according to federal attorneys.

MCALLEN, Texas — A couple from Alamo, Texas, was arrested and charged after authorities said they were selling protected wildlife out of a South Texas parking lot on Tuesday.

Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife, 28-year-old Deyanira Garza, will be the first to be tried under the Big Cat Act, according to federal attorneys. They made their initial court appearances on Wednesday.

Authorities said Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500 at a local Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.

Then, on Tuesday, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same person, authorities said.

Officials said neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza has a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals such as margays and jaguars.

Both animals were recovered.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

What is the Big Cat Act?

According to authorities, "the Big Cat Act was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale and possession of prohibited wildlife species. A jaguar is a prohibited species. Additionally, the Endangered Species Act prohibits the importation, exportation, sale and transportation of threatened and endangered species. Jaguars are listed as an endangered species."