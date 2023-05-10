Boerne gymnastics coach receives 10 years for exposing himself to young girls

Michael Spiller, 75, was jailed in Kendall County in 2022 after allegations that the coach exposed himself to young girls.

BOERNE, Texas — A gymnastics coach in Boerne was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children.

Michael Spiller, 75, was jailed in Kendall County in 2022 after allegations that the coach exposed himself to girls on van rides to summer camp at the Boerne Gymnastics Center. He was also accused of placing a camera in a hotel room to record girls as they changed.

In a one-day hearing Thursday, Spiller plead guilty to four counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

KENS 5 reviewed the coach's now-deleted website earlier this year, which indicated Spiller worked with children and other instructors in at least 16 states and ten countries. In 2017, the Texas Gymnastics Association awarded him a lifetime membership.

Five women, including three children, have so far publicly accused Spiller of sexual misconduct.

Anne Whitney is one of those five. She claims Spiller molested her 40 years ago at a Houston gym when she was just 10 years old.

“He took advantage of children, that was a choice on his part," Whitney said.

Whitney's case was not tried because of the statue of limitations. Still, she gave an impact statement Thursday in court.

“10 years isn’t enough," Whitney said. "I’ve been living with it for 40 years.”

Whitney said she had mixed feelings after the sentencing hearing but she is grateful for a conviction and hopeful Spiller could face more charges.

“His crimes have gone beyond exposure, so he wasn’t really convicted of the core crime that he’s guilty of," Whitney said. "On the other hand, I welcome any conviction and I’m so proud of the young people today who were able to go through will taking it all the way.”

Whitney is hopeful this conviction may inspire more victims to come forward to seek justice.

“Nothing will happen to people who abuse children unless we are willing to believe what children say," Whitney said.

Two minor victims came forward to pursue a civil lawsuit. He was out on bond for a bit, but returned to jail after authorities said he violated the conditions of his bond after being spotted near an elementary school.

Court documents indicate Spiller lived on a property owned by Boerne Gymnastics Center owner Lorna Spellman. Authorities searched the home for evidence of child pornography.

