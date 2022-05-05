24-year-old Texas man sentenced to 25 years for robberies

He was sentenced after attempting to rob a Jack-in-the-Box at gunpoint, bonding out for that charge, then robbing a man for his wallet and cell phone a month later.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two charges of aggravated robbery, Collin County officials announced Thursday.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said Darius Wilson, who already had felony convictions out of Dallas County for injury to a child and continuous family violence, attempted to rob a Jack-in-the-Box in February 2021.

According to Willis, the employee was unable to open the register because he did not have the key and called 911 after Wilson fled.

The Dallas Police Department found Wilson two days later and arrested him. Wilson bonded out of jail and then committed another aggravated robbery on March 11, 2021.

Willis said in a press release that Wilson approached a man who was sitting in his car in the Watters Creek area of Allen, pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his wallet. The man gave Wilson his wallet and cell phone, and Wilson fled that scene.

Minutes later, the Allen Police Department arrested Wilson on a road next to Watters Creek.

Wilson pleaded guilty to both charges and elected to have the judge assess his punishment. Judge Richard Beacom presided over the case and heard evidence from both aggravated robberies, as well as Wilson’s prior felony convictions for injury to a child and continuous family violence.