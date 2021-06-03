Texas DPS: More than $3 million in cocaine found after BMW crash near the Mexico border

The driver involved later turned himself in to the sheriff's office, according to DPS.

HOUSTON — A two-vehicle crash led to a big drug bust along the U.S.-Mexico border this week, Texas DPS officials announced Thursday.

The crash happened Monday along U.S. 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City, Texas.

Troopers arrived at the site and found three burlap sacks holding 70 bundles of cocaine. The drugs were found in the back of a BMW SUV, DPS said.

“The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds and have a street value of over $3.3 million dollars," stated DPS in a press release.

DPS stated the driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies and is facing drug possession charges. Their identity was not released.