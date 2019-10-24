AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen will not face criminal charges for the secret conversation he had with the CEO of a conservative group.

It all stems from a June 12 meeting between Bonnen, Michael Quinn Sullivan and Rep. Dustin Burrows. During that meeting, Bonnen offered media credentials to Sullivan's publication, Scorecard, in exchange for targeting fellow republicans in 2020. The audio recording of that secret recording was later released by Sullivan.

On Aug. 12, the Texas Rangers began investigating Bonnen's comments during that meeting to determine if he committed misconduct in connection with the powers and duties of his office.

The two-month-long investigation has "consisted of conducting numerous witness interviews, collection of supporting documentation, obtaining written and recorded statements and collecting physical evidence including the recording" of the meeting, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne said in a written statement.

Yenne had plenty to say about Bonnen's comments, which were made public. She serves the county where Speaker Bonnen lives.

She said the comments Bonnen made during that meeting are "offensive, lacking in character and integrity, demeaning to other human beings including local government officials, cities and counties, and the Members of the Texas House of Representatives who placed their confidence in Speaker Bonnen and are entitled to his respect."

The district attorney said that, "as repugnant as Speaker Bonnen's actions and statements are," she does not believe there is sufficient evidence to warrant a criminal prosecution for bribery or solicitation of a gift by a public servant. So, no criminal charges will be brought against Bonnen.

Bonnen announced Oct. 22 that he will not seek re-election.

