Texas man receives 7 life sentences for sexually assaulting a child decades ago

"There is no time limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children," McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said.

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens announced that 58-year-old Luckus Moore has received seven life sentences for sexually assaulting a child back in the 1990's and early 2000's.

Tetens says a jury took less than 30 minutes to sentence Moore to life in prison on seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday, June 29.

An additional 20-year sentence was given on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

According to the district attorney, Moore repeatedly sexually abused a relative over two decades ago when the victim was a child.

Tetens says Moore worked at Mrs. Baird's Bakery and would sexually abuse the victim when nobody else was at the home.

According to the district attorney, the victim reported the abuse to police decades later and prosecutors were able to present evidence from 12 witnesses during the four-day trial.

Tetens says Waco Detective Kim Clark conducted a thorough investigation, which allowed prosecutors to prove Moore's guilt and examine evidence of him hiding the abuse for years.

Though the time frame of this crime was years ago, Tetens stated, "There is no time limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children."

"Diligent trial preparation, exceptional expert testimony, and the willingness to zealously represent the State of Texas, is why this jury handed down multiple life sentences," Tetens added.