$500,000 bond set for man accused of shooting Texas cheerleaders

Court documents said surveillance video led to the arrest of Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr.

ELGIN, Texas — The man accused of shooting two Texas cheerleaders who said they accidentally opened his car door is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Court documents said witnesses and surveillance video led police to Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., the guy charged in the shooting.

What happened

Four cheerleaders were carpooling home from training at a gym near Houston late Monday night. They stopped at an HEB parking lot in Elgin after midnight Tuesday because that's where they had parked to carpool.

One of the girls said she accidentally went to the wrong car and opened the door. Heather said she noticed a man in the passenger seat and tried to apologize but the man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

That man was later identified by Elgin police as Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is accused of shooting multiple times at the vehicle the girls were in, hitting two of them -- Heather and Payton Washington.

Heather was grazed in the leg by a bullet. Payton, unfortunately, was critically injured and had to be flown to a hospital. According to the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., her spleen ruptured and her pancreas and diaphragm were also damaged.

Court documents said the HEB manager witnessed the shooting.

Elgin police got surveillance video of the parking lot of the grocery store and video caught Rodruguez's license plate, court documents say.

Detectives searched databases and located an address for Rodriguez. He was arrested in the same clothes that he was wearing on the surveillance video, court documents read.

Rodriguez is charged with deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Police said additional charges could be filed.

Prayers for Payton

A vigil was held Tuesday for Washington. She was put in ICU after the shooting.

"She’s a special kid. Not a lot of people know this about her, but she’s only got one lung and she’s already working harder than everyone else most of the time," said her coach Kevin Tonner who rushed to be at her bedside after the shooting.

A GoFundMe account created to help with Washington's medical expenses had already raised over $93,000 as of Wednesday.

"She's a mentor and a role model to so many kids in this industry," said Lynne Shearer, the owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. "Everybody knows her, everybody's praying for her."

Washington's team is headed to the world championships in Orlando this weekend without her. It's the only title her coaches said she hasn't won.