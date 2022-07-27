July 20, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to records.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith's attorney, Craig Greening, informed KAGS news that Texas A&M has lifted the suspension on his client.

Smith was expected to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days on July 21 but, was placed on suspension.

The Texas A&M athletic department did received information regarding Smith's arrest.

"I was told by the university that they looked at all the facts, and believed the suspension should be lifted", said Greening.