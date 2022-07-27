COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith's attorney, Craig Greening, informed KAGS news that Texas A&M has lifted the suspension on his client.
July 20, Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, according to records.
Smith was expected to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days on July 21 but, was placed on suspension.
The Texas A&M athletic department did received information regarding Smith's arrest.
"I was told by the university that they looked at all the facts, and believed the suspension should be lifted", said Greening.
According to Greening, he has been immediately released to play back on the team.