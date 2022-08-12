Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for familial assault charges

Thomas Navarro, the man in question, was on parole in 2016 for previous charges when authorities responded to a call that he was beating his wife.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault family violence charges, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Thomas Navarro, the man in question, reportedly was on parole from a previous familial assault charge against a different victim when Bryan Police were called to Navarro's father's home because Navarro was beating his wife. The call was made by Thomas Navarro's stepmother, according to the press release.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Thomas Navarro's wife with visible injuries to her face, with her story matching her injuries that she had sustained from Navarro. According to the press release, Navarro later bonded out and moved to Houston.

At an undisclosed date in Houston, Houston Police responded to a call from Navarro's wife claiming that Navarro had slashed her tires and held onto her in an attempt to stop her from leaving him, according to authorities. Houston Police were able to verify the claims made, as the victim reportedly had intentional tire slash marks on her vehicle as well as visible bruises on her arms.

Navarro pled guilty to his charges on Dec. 2, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. The victims also reportedly received lifetime protection from Navarro as a result of his guilty plea.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Baker and Assistant District Attorney Jessica gave their thoughts on the sentencing in the press release, saying "Mr. Navarro's need for power and control over women in his life manifested as violent outbursts and physical assaults. Sending Mr. Navarro to prison was necessary and the only way to protect society."