Three people arrested after child found locked inside dog kennel

43-year-old Arizona Rooney, her boyfriend 23-year-old Jacob Cantrell and 76-year-old Brandy Rooney have all been arrested and charged with Injury to a Child.

Example video title will go here for this video

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Three people have been arrested after a child was found locked inside a dog kennel on Sept. 9.

The mother, 43-year-old Arizona Rooney, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jacob Cantrell and the grandmother, 76-year-old Brandy Rooney were all immediately arrested by Reeves County Sheriff's Deputies.

According to the RCSO, the deputies responded to a welfare check on Sept. 9 at the Franco's RV Park located at 362 FM 2119 due to a request from Child Protective Services. When the deputies entered the RV, they saw the six-year-old girl locked inside the dog kennel, and described the conditions as unlivable. The kennel was also zip-tied shut to prevent the child from exiting. Deputies saw human feces, a potty toilet, urine and a doll inside the kennel.

The temperature inside the RV was above 94 degrees, while the bedroom itself had an air conditioner to keep that part of the RV cool. The child also had a lack of food, water, clothes and horrible body odor according to the deputies.

The girl was immediately taken to Reeves Regional Hospital where she was diagnosed with being "dehydrated and malnourished". There were no signs of physical or sexual abuse according to the hospital.

CPS was given custody of the child for safety reasons and taken to an unknown location. CPS was also able to evaulate the child since taking custody of her and determined that the child was non-verbal possibly due to years of neglect.

Arizona Rooney and Jacob Cantrell have both been charged with Injury to a Child as well as Abandoning or Endangering a Child and Unlawful Restraint with Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury. Bond has been set for $100,000 for each of the first two charges and $50,000 for the final charge. Brandy Rooney has been charged with Injury to a Child and has since posted bond and was released from the Reeves County Jail.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing.