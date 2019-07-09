SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help in finding three missing San Antonio children who may be headed to the Rio Grande Valley.

Noah Martinez, 7, Boae Santos, 13 and Nathan Martinez, 5, were last seen in the care of their biological mother, Amanda Olivarez. Olivarez does not have rights to the children due to a CPS order, San Antonio police said.

The children were last seen on the 600 block of Gillette in San Antonio. An Amber Alert has not yet been issued for the children because authorities are still working to meet the criteria, police said. They do not yet have a vehicle description, but police said the children and their mother may be headed to the Rio Grande Valley.

Police searching for three missing kids in Texas Boae Santos, 13, is a Hispanic male, about 5'4" with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 130 lbs. He has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said. Nathan Martinez, 5, is a Hispanic male about 4'1" with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 73 lbs. Noah Martinez, 7, is a Hispanic male about 3'7" with brown hair and eyes. He weighs about 87 lbs. He has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said. Police say Amanda Olivarez is the biological mother of the three boys. She does not have rights to them due to a CPS order, police said. She may be taking the children to the Rio Grande Valley.

Boae Santos, 13, is a Hispanic male, about 5'4" with brown hair and eyes. His hair is cut short up to his ears and he weighs about 130 lbs. He has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said.

Nathan Martinez, 5, is a Hispanic male about 4'1" with brown hair and eyes. His hair is cut short up to his ears and he weighs about 73 lbs.

Noah Martinez, 7, is a Hispanic male about 3'7" with brown hair and eyes. His hair is cut short up to his ears and he weighs about 87 lbs. He has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding the group and are working at this time to issue an Amber Alert .

If you have any information, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

RELATED: Bryan police investigating gas station robbery on Old Hearne Road

RELATED: Watch: 82-year-old grandma beats up store robber with her cane