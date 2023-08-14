Previously convicted felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug charges

The sentence stems from a May 3, 2022 arrested in which Toney Edward Jr., 42, was found with over 80 grams of illegal narcotics.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A previously convicted felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a release from the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.

Toney Edward Jr., 42, was sentenced by a Grimes County Judge on Monday after pleading guilty to a Manufacture and/or Delivery of a Controlled Substance charge from May 3, 2022.

That day, a Grimes County Sheriff's Deputy stopped Edwards, who was with an unnamed passenger at the time of the traffic stop. Both individuals, however, gave differing stories to the deputy as to where they were going, which eventually prompted K9 Hank to do a sniff for drugs.

K9 Hank notified the officer that he had detected drugs, and after a search, over 80 grams of Methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana, and other illegal narcotics were found.

At the time of his arrest in May 2022, Edwards also had a Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance charge that was pending out of Brazos County from June 2021.

On March 27, 2023, while on out on bond, Edwards was once again arrested for drug possession after he was involved in a car accident in Brazos County. When police were investigating the accident, they found methamphetamine once again.

Previously, Edwards has been sentenced to prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction, Evading Detention in a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, as well as Burglary of a Habitation.

"Toney Edwards is a multi-time felon, who has been dealing illegal narcotics in the Brazos Valley for many years," said District Attorney Andria Bender in a release about the matter. " He made a serious mistake when he decided to bring his drug business into Grimes County. We are grateful to our various law enforcement partners for their diligent work on this investigation. Edwards being in prison makes our community safer."