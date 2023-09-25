Deliberations underway for man accused of attempted murder of two Beaumont Police officers in 2022

Jalon Nixon and Reginald Guillory are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury deliberations are underway for one of two Beaumont men accused of attempting to murder two Beaumont Police officers at the front door of an apartment in July 2022.

The jury was selected Monday afternoon in the trial of Reginald Guillory, 20, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Jalon Nixon and Reginald Guillory were both indicted on the charges in July 2022 after police say they attempted to kill two Beaumont officers at the Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen Road.

The trial is taking place before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

During testimony Wednesday, jury members watched a video of Guillory being interviewed by detective Heather Wilson at the police department on July 5, 2023.

"I had nothing to do with this," he told the detective.

He described at least five people who were at the house the day of the incident and a fight that took place that day, according to court testimony.

On Wednesday, the jury also watched body cam video of officers as they knocked on the door.

The jury could hear officers knock, say that they are the police at least three times before the door opened and one of the officers shouted, "Gun Gun Gun."

Defense Attorney Tom Burbank did not call any witnesses to the stand.

Burbank entered into evidence a certified copy of a federal indictment concerning Guillory into evidence without comment as to why it was entered.

Opening statements began on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In opening statements, Prosecutor Tommy Coleman told the jury that the two officers went to an apartment complex to help a woman get items from her boyfriend's home.

Coleman says the jury will hear about how the officers knocked on the door and said they are the police. He also says the jury will hear that two times someone in the apartment asked who is it, and each time the officers responded, "It's the police."

The jury will also hear that when the door was opened, the officers were faced with two men who had guns pointed directly at the officers and they heard the click that sounded like the pulling of a trigger, then the door slammed shut, according to Coleman.

Coleman says that the officers got inside the apartment after calling for backup, and once inside they found evidence that one or more people had left by jumping out of a third-story window.

The jury will hear how evidence led them to Guillory as being one of the men who jumped out of the window, according to Coleman.

Coleman told the jury that Guillory will admit to having a gun, but will deny knowing the men at the door were officers and will deny pointing a gun at them.

Coleman say the evidence in the case, including body-worn camera video, will show a "very different story."

Burbank declined to make an opening statement.

Nixon has not yet been tried.

Nixon was arrested by officers and Guillory was arrested two days later after his mother talked him into turning himself.

