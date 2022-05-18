A $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the Kristen Lea Wilson murder.

HOUSTON, Texas — November 28, 1996, It's Thanksgiving night and all across Houston, families gather around the dinner table to enjoy their turkey dinner. Including the Wilson family, well, all except one, Kristen Lea Wilson.

The 29-year-old was last seen the day before on November 27. So when she didn't show up for the family Thanksgiving dinner her parents drove out to her apartment on Meadowglen Lane in southwest Houston to check on her.

They found the apartment door unlocked and their daughter Kristen Lea Wilson dead inside.

Police believe that Wilson's killer broke into her apartment before she came home, lying in wait for her to return. Wilson was found strangled, partially nude, and possibly sexually assaulted.

The Department of Public Safety's public awareness program chooses one cold case from the Texas Ranger's Unsolved Crime Investigation Program to feature on a bi-monthly bias. They do this as a way to generate new leads and bring attention to these cold cases.

After they select a case to feature the reward jumps from $3,000 to $6,000 with the hope that a higher reward will generate more tips.

The Houston Police Department has investigated Wilson's case thoroughly and was unable to find any leads. Because of this, the Texas Rangers have stepped in to assist HPD in the investigation.

To receive the cash reward the tipster must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Information can also be submitted through the Texas Rangers Cold Case website or by phone to the missing person hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

If you have any information regarding the case of Kristen Lea Wilson, please submit your tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline.