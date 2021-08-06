Leon Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trustees who walked off the job

The two men were last seen near the Expo area.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for two jail trustees who walked off the job Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they are two men who were last seen in orange suits, but they may not be wearing them anymore.

They were last seen near the Leon County Expo area. At this time, there are not any other descriptions on the two men, but we have requested more information from the Sheriff's Office. We will report new information as it becomes available.

If you saw what happened or have any information, please call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at (903) 536-2749.

A trustee is considered an inmate who has shown a history of good behavior towards other inmates and correctional officers and they have a good jail record.