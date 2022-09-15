x
Crime

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene, officials say.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. 

Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants. 

The department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division began an investigation into the operation after they received tips from the community, the statement said. Probable cause was established and search warrants were given for the properties, officials said.

Justin Cantu, 31; Mary Galvan, 71; Yvette Herrera, 30; Concepcion Rosas, 57; Jaime Lugueno, 20; were all arrested during the raid. All five were charged with Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, and Possession of a Gambling Device.  

During the search, Detectives seized gambling equipment, cash, and other evidence of illegal gambling.

