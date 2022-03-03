2 people dead, 2 hurt after police chase near Snook

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle took off during a traffic stop Wednesday.

SNOOK, Texas — Two people are dead after a high speed chase in Burleson County.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz, who is with Texas DPS, said a trooper pulled a car over on Main Street in Snook just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. At this time, it is not yet known why the traffic stop was initiated. Ruiz said at one point, the traffic stop became a criminal investigation and the driver of the 2007 BMW drove away from the scene.

Ruiz said the driver turned onto County Road 269 and tried to get away, but lost control of the car and hit a tree. He said the two passengers in the back of the car died at the scene. The driver and the front seat passenger were taken by helicopter to a Bryan hospital. Ruiz said the two people suffered serious injuries.