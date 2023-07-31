Two juveniles arrested by Waller County Sheriffs for July 19 murder

The murder took place around 6:44 a.m., according to the Waller County Sheriffs Office.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff's Office has reported that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that took place on July 19.

On that day around 6:44 a.m., detectives received a report of a black man who had died near Jordan Ranch Boulevard and Kingsland Boulevard between Brookshire and Katy with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was not identified.

Over a week later, sheriffs say that two juveniles were arrested and charged with murder in the case. Their names were also not released.

