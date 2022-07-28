BRYAN, Texas — In connection with a credit card abuse investigation, College station police would like to speak with two individuals.
The two men were seen on camera coming into the store with blue shirt and grey shirt. The guy in a grey shirt has a tatatoo on either his left or right upper arm.
There is a request that they contact the police and speak with them about the investigation.
July 26,Bryan Police released a photo of a man who is suspected of credit card abuse .
The Bryan Police Department posted a photograph of the man on their twitter account in an effort to locate him.
College Station Police and Bryan Police are asking you call 979-764-3600. or 979-209-5300 with infomation about the crime.