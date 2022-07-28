Police are asking the two men to contact the police and speak with them.

BRYAN, Texas — In connection with a credit card abuse investigation, College station police would like to speak with two individuals.

The two men were seen on camera coming into the store with blue shirt and grey shirt. The guy in a grey shirt has a tatatoo on either his left or right upper arm.

There is a request that they contact the police and speak with them about the investigation.

July 26,Bryan Police released a photo of a man who is suspected of credit card abuse .

The Bryan Police Department posted a photograph of the man on their twitter account in an effort to locate him.

NEED ID! Detectives would like to speak to these two individuals in reference to a Credit Card Abuse case. If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. pic.twitter.com/huNQtt46g9 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 28, 2022