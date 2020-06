The gunshot victim is in stable condition.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police say that two men were hurt during a shooting Wednesday morning at 700 Doris Street around 1:15 AM.

Police say witnesses reported 2-3 men approached two men working on a car outside when shots were fired. One of the men injured suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The gunshot victim was flown to a College Station hospital and is in stable condition