Police release identity of two people found dead in College Station motel

Officers were called to the motel just off of Texas Avenue Monday for a welfare check.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: 6:59 p.m.

College Station police have identified the two people found dead in a room at the College Station Motel 6 Monday.

Edgar Hoch Jr., 81, from Texas and Susan Droste, 85, of South Carolina, were found in room 150 at the Motel 6 just off of Texas Avenue.

Police have not released how the two died and it remains under investigation at this time.

Previous Story:

Two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a College Station hotel, according the police.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 off of Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. for a welfare check on room 150. Two people were found dead inside the room, however, investigators have not released how they died.

Authorities said the public is not in danger and they are working to identify who the people are and notify their families.

Investigators sectioned off a part of the motel and the parking lot with crime scene tape and a crime scene unit with College Station PD arrived on scene a short time after.

Two people deceased — Officers responding to a Welfare Concern at a motel (Texas Ave & Brentwood Dr) at ~1:50 p.m. discovered two deceased inside a room. Detectives and Crime Scene responded. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public. (1of2) pic.twitter.com/tcAQ2yXO3t — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 22, 2021

Authorities did not release further information on how long the two people had been staying in the motel.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated with information as soon as it is made available.