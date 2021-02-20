Two people killed in shooting on Junction Boys Road in College Station

Police said they believe the people shot each other over a drug deal.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police said two people were killed late Friday night during a suspected drug deal in College Station.

It happened just before midnight on Junction Boys Road and North Dowling Road. The College Station Police Department said they were called to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area. There, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex.

One person died at the scene, according to police. The other person was taken to the hospital, but later died. At this time, no arrests in the case have been made but authorities are continuing their investigation into what led up to the shooting.

Double Homicide — Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Junction Boys Road just after 10:30 p.m. (Feb. 19) for reports of gunfire. Investigators believe two people shot each other (both have died) and that narcotics may have been involved. pic.twitter.com/oOhCD8hFgV — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 20, 2021

The names of the people killed have not been released. If you have any information on this investigation, please call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.