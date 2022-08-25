Tyler man sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual assault of two children

Dixon will never be eligible for release or parole.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was sentenced to life without parole yesterday for the continuous sexual assault of a child.

On Aug. 24, Buford Dixon, 51, of Tyler, was sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual assault of a child in the 241st Judicial District Court in Smith County. Dixon was convicted in July 2022 after prosecutors proved that he sexually assaulted two children over the course of two years, court documents read.

Dixon elected to have the court access punishment before being convicted by the jury.

During sentencing, the court heard from the lead detective on the case and background regarding Dixon's prior criminal history. The court also heard the testimony from an additional abuse victim who had not testified previously.

