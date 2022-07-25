A gunshot was heard from inside the apartment. Police knocked on the door then forced entry into the home and found his girlfriend shot.

BRYAN, Texas — Tyreik Haynespl, 19, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend. On July 22, Haynes pleded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Haynes must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the College Station Police Department.

College Station Police responded to a call from the victim's mother on January 9, 2021.

According to the girlfriend's mother, who also lived at the apartment with her daughter, Haynes shot and attempted to kill his girlfriend.

The girlfriend's mother stated that her daughter was attempting to leave the Haynes, but that he had trapped her inside his apartment and would not allow her to leave.

“Our office will not tolerate abuse or violence towards victims who attempt to leave these relationships & will advocate for severe consequences for those who seek to keep victims trapped inside them.” Jessica Escue & Anjelica Harris, Assistant District Attorneys pic.twitter.com/yDwI2jWeBS — Brazos County DA (@BrazosCountyDA) July 25, 2022

In response to the girlfriend's mother concern that Haynes had a gun, she called police to get her daughter out of Haynes's apartment.

A gunshot was heard from inside Haynes's apartment. Police knocked on the door then forced entry into the house. Police said they found his girlfriend with a gunshot wound to her neck.

According to police ,when they entered the scene, Haynes jumped out of a second-story window and fled. The gunshot caused only minor injuries to the girlfriend.

College Station police found Haynes after he fled the scene of the shooting.

Haynes told police that he did not want the victim to leave him.

Judge Kyle Hawthorne revoked Haynes' bond in October after prosecutors presented evidence that he violated his bond conditions by repeatedly contacting the victim.

Judge Hawthorne has ordered the defendant to be held without bond since October.