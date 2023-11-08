One arrested by College Station Police after University Oaks Boulevard, Munson Avenue crash

Triston Clark, 24, was arrested after he ran a stop sign and hit a bicyclist and another car around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have arrested a man after he failed to stop at an intersection and hit a bicyclist, severely injuring the rider.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the intersection of University Oaks Boulevard and Munson Avenue in College Station was shut down due to the crash. The crash happened because Triston Clark, the man arrested, failed to stop at the intersection, and hit the rider as well as another car.

The bicyclist, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries to his head, hip, back, shoulders, feet, and other parts of his body.

Clark was arrested and charged for violating the Texas Transportation Code for a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian or Other Vulnerable Road User Within Area of Crosswalk Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a State Jail Felony. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

