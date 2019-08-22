COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: A Bryan man has been identified as being the victim who died in a suspected drunk driving crash early Thursday.

Harold Moore, 31, died after his car was hit from behind by a truck being driven by Nicholas Wuthrich, 22 in the 200 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Wuthrich was arrested at the scene but has since been released.

College Station police say Wuthrich is a Houston man, but his Facebook page states he lives in College Station and attends Texas A&M.

Previous Story:

A College Station man is in jail after a suspected drunk driving crash left one person with serious injuries and shut down part of a major roadway.

Nicholas Wuthrich, 22, is charged with intoxication assault.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 2:30 in the 200 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Wuthrich was driving home after a night of drinking at the Northgate, he said, when he turned onto Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

He did not see the victim's car and crashed into it from behind, he told police, as stated in court documents.

The victim suffered severe injuries to their body and head, police said, and firefighters at the scene were performing CPR.

The condition of the victim is not yet known at this time.

The northbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway remain closed at this time as reconstruction of the crash continues.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Wuthrich's Facebook page states he is a student at Texas A&M, studying architecture since 2016 and is from the Houston area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information is available.

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM:

Woman charged with DWI; Told police she was drunk and should not be driving

Bryan Police search for stolen trailer