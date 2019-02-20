BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: Thanks to the public’s assistance, the Sheriff’s Office has determined that Lacie Hargraves is no longer a person of interest in this investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for Ms. Hargraves. They thank the community for their help.

Investigators in Brazos County are looking for Lacie Hargraves, a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they believe Hargraves was in the area of FM2223 and FM974, 1 mile east of State Highway 6, on or around February 17th, 2019.

If you have seen her or have any information about her location please call the Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900.

Tips can also be made anonymously, by calling Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).