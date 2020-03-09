VIDEO: 16 burglaries reported throughout Meadowcreek neighborhood in College Station

If you have any information on these three men, contact Investigator Dennis, Investigtor Ostiguinor, or Crimestoppers.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On August 24, 2020 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Brazos County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls for car burglaries throughout the Meadowcreek neighborhood in College Station.

16 vehicles were burglarized, with a few miscellaneous items stolen, including a handgun. One victim was able to catch the thieves on the security video below.

Sheriffs are currently working to identify the three men involved.