VIDEO: 16 burglaries reported throughout Meadowcreek neighborhood in College Station

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On August 24, 2020 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Brazos County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls for car burglaries throughout the Meadowcreek neighborhood in College Station.
16 vehicles were burglarized, with a few miscellaneous items stolen, including a handgun. One victim was able to catch the thieves on the security video below.
Sheriffs are currently working to identify the three men involved.
If you have any information regarding these three men, the Sheriff's Office asks you to contact Investigator Dennis at 979-361-4942 or Investigator Ostiguin at 979-361-4955. If you'd like to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).