2 dead, 9 officers on leave after SWAT situation at Waco apartment complex

Police said the SWAT situation turned into an officer-involved shooting after the suspect fired at officers and at least nine officers fired back.

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead and nine officers are on administrative leave following a SWAT situation in Waco Tuesday morning.

Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian said officers received a call about a shooting around 10:07 a.m. at the Rex-Plex apartment complex, located at 701 Rambler Dr.

Victorian said they were told a man was shot by a shotgun.

When officers arrived at the complex, they learned that the suspect of the shooting barricaded himself inside an apartment and that he was armed, Victorian said.

SWAT and negotiators also responded to the incident.

As SWAT was getting situated, the suspect came out of the complex and reportedly shot his weapon, causing at least nine officers to fire back, Victorian said.

"[He] demonstrated he was a threat, as he already shot someone," Victorian said.

The suspect was struck and moving, she said. Once the officers were able to reach the suspect, they started performing live-saving measures, Victorian said.

Police located a 12-gauge shotgun at the scene, as well as a weapon on the suspect's person, she said.

Both the suspect and the victim of the initial shooting died, she said.

At this time, police do not know how the two people were connected and do not know a motive.

Victorian said the nine officers were placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate this shooting.

At one point during the incident, police knocked down the door of a nearby apartment that was struck by bullets, a resident told 6 News.

"Anytime there are multiple rounds fired... one happens to go into a window or door, we want to immediately get into that location to determine if anyone had been injured. That's what our officers were doing. And thank god nobody was in there... and that [the resident] was not injured."

Victorian said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

She said the complex will not be accessible for hours.