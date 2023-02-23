Bryan Police arrest five in extended investigation

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police officers arrived at the intersection of Waco and Paris streets on Wednesday and executed a search warrant for the property.
At the house, police found firearms and multiple drugs. The department said that this warrant was part of a long-term investigation and five arrests were made at the property.
Below are the individuals who were arrested as well as their charges.
- 30-year-old Malcolm Richmond of College Station
- 29-year-old Deiontre Washington of Bryan
- Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
- Possession of Marijuana
- Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
- Evading Arrest or Detention
- 30-year-old Riheim Phillips of Bryan
- Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
- Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
- Possession of Marijuana
- 20-year-old Martrevious Gafford of College Station
- Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
- Possession of Marijuana
- Evading Arrest or Detention
- 20-year-old Jaylon Walter of College Station
Nearly all of the people arrested face drug-related charges and the case will now move in the next steps of the criminal process.