Crime

Bryan Police arrest five in extended investigation

Bryan Police arrived at the intersection of Waco and Paris Streets on Wednesday afternoon and seized several firearms and narcotics.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police officers arrived at the intersection of Waco and Paris streets on Wednesday and executed a search warrant for the property. 

At the house, police found firearms and multiple drugs. The department said that this warrant was part of a long-term investigation and five arrests were made at the property. 

Below are the individuals who were arrested as well as their charges.

  • 30-year-old Malcolm Richmond of College Station
    • Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
    • Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2
    • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
    • Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions
    • Possession of Marijuana
  • 29-year-old Deiontre Washington of Bryan
    • Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
    • Possession of Marijuana
    • Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
    • Evading Arrest or Detention
  • 30-year-old Riheim Phillips of Bryan
    • Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
    • Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
    • Possession of Marijuana
  • 20-year-old Martrevious Gafford of College Station
    • Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1
    • Possession of Marijuana
    • Evading Arrest or Detention
  • 20-year-old Jaylon Walter of College Station
    • Evading Arrest or Detention

Nearly all of the people arrested face drug-related charges and the case will now move in the next steps of the criminal process.

