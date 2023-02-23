Bryan Police arrest five in extended investigation

Bryan Police arrived at the intersection of Waco and Paris Streets on Wednesday afternoon and seized several firearms and narcotics.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police officers arrived at the intersection of Waco and Paris streets on Wednesday and executed a search warrant for the property.

At the house, police found firearms and multiple drugs. The department said that this warrant was part of a long-term investigation and five arrests were made at the property.

Below are the individuals who were arrested as well as their charges.

30-year-old Malcolm Richmond of College Station Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2 Felon in Possession of a Firearm Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions Possession of Marijuana

29-year-old Deiontre Washington of Bryan Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Possession of Marijuana Unlawful Carrying of Weapon Evading Arrest or Detention

30-year-old Riheim Phillips of Bryan Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Unlawful Carrying of Weapon Possession of Marijuana

20-year-old Martrevious Gafford of College Station Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Possession of Marijuana Evading Arrest or Detention

20-year-old Jaylon Walter of College Station Evading Arrest or Detention

