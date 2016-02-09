Waller County officials seeking public's help in Aug. 26 hit and run investigation

Police say the hit and run incident took place early in the morning on Aug. 26 at highway 290 and FM 362.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller Police are asking the public to come forward with information related to a hit and run accident that took place on Aug. 26.

That morning, a car hit a pedestrian and sped off at highway 290 and FM 362.

No information on the vehicle involved, the direction the driver went after the incident, or the identity of the driver was provided.

Those with knowledge of the incident are advised to contact the Waller Police Department. Additionally, anyone that wishes to come forward with knowledge and remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 979-826-8266.