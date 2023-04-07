Waller County Sheriffs uncover over 2,000 grams of meth, $11,400 in drug bust

The bust occurred on Thursday, April 6.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller County Sheriffs have reported that they uncovered over 2,200 grams of methamphetamines and over $11,000 in cash in a traffic stop on Thursday, April 6.

On Thursday, authorities say a K9 Deputy stopped a speeding car traveling westbound on Highway 290. An open air sniff was later conducted by a drug sniffing dog, and a search was later launched on the vehicle.

After the search was finished, 2,213 grams of methamphetamines and $11,400 in cash was found.