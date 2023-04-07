x
Crime

Waller County Sheriffs uncover over 2,000 grams of meth, $11,400 in drug bust

The bust occurred on Thursday, April 6.
Credit: Waller County Sheriff's Office

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller County Sheriffs have reported that they uncovered over 2,200 grams of methamphetamines and over $11,000 in cash in a traffic stop on Thursday, April 6.

On Thursday, authorities say a K9 Deputy stopped a speeding car traveling westbound on Highway 290. An open air sniff was later conducted by a drug sniffing dog, and a search was later launched on the vehicle.

After the search was finished, 2,213 grams of methamphetamines and $11,400 in cash was found. 

The name of the driver who was arrested was not released by authorities in the respective Facebook post. The driver was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=400G.

Credit: Waller County Sheriff's Office - Facebook

