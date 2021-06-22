Waller County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted traffic stop by fake police officer

The sheriff's office said they do not do traffic stops with unmarked police vehicles and want the public to stay vigilant.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a report of a man impersonating a police officer attempted to do a traffic stop on a driver over the weekend.

It happened June 19 in the 25000 block of Joseph Road near FM 1488. The victim told authorities it was about 10 p.m. when a car, possibly a Dodge Charger, pulled them over. The victim said the car had red and blue emergency lights.

Authorities said the man began walking toward the victim with a gun and told them to get out of the car. The victim then drove away to a nearby family member's home and told authorities the man followed them to the neighborhood but then drove away.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said it does not do traffic stops using unmarked vehicles. They said all of its vehicles are clearly marked and the deputies are in uniforms that people will be able to identify.

They are asking people to keep a watch out and be safe. They said if a driver is unsure of who is trying to pull them over, they can call 911 to confirm it is law enforcement. People can also call the dispatch center at 979-826-8282.