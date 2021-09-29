College Station woman arrested for causing Union Pacific Railroad delays

Authorities said the woman had climbed on top of a railcar and refused to come down.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A College Station woman has been arrested after authorities said she caused several delays of Union Pacific Railroad and cost the company thousands of dollars.

Judy Deleon, 38, is charged with interfering with railroad property.

A deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of FM 2154 and FM 159 after train workers noticed Deleon on top of a railcar after the train stopped in Bryan and then left again. The workers then asked to have the train stopped at this location to call authorities because according to Union Pacific's policy, the train can't continue until the person is clear of the tracks.

After several attempts by rail workers and authorities to bring Deleon off the top of the rail car safely, authorities said they contacted the College Station Fire Department and asked them to bring a ladder truck to the location. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to help Deleon off the rail car.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said after talking with Railroad Police, it was confirmed the train had been stopped for three hours. Railroad Police said the stopping of the train also caused two other trains to be delayed. Due to the delays, authorities said it cost Union Pacific $3,600.